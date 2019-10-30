Ilya Boyko

Time to pick 🌺, Wilson!

Ilya Boyko
Ilya Boyko
Hire Me
  • Save
Time to pick 🌺, Wilson! fanart dribbbleweeklywarmup game character hands noise textured illustration fear forest wilson
Time to pick 🌺, Wilson! fanart dribbbleweeklywarmup game character hands noise textured illustration fear forest wilson
Time to pick 🌺, Wilson! fanart dribbbleweeklywarmup game character hands noise textured illustration fear forest wilson
Download color palette
  1. ib019_dribbble.jpg
  2. ib019_sketch_color_dribbble.jpg
  3. ib019_sketch_dribbble.jpg

I will not say that I am a fan of computer games. But there was a game that did not leave me indifferent.
This game made me run Wilson through the woods for a while. I was saved from hunger, cold, terrible creatures, and of course from the Shadow Hands oh Charlie. I learned how to cook and maintain my mind.
Surely many of you know this wonderful game. Great game "Don't Starve" from the developers of Klei Entertainment.
Time to pick flowers, Wilson!
🌲🔥💀
#dribbbleweeklywarmup

1ab21bf6a39290deb2787b4e27de69fe
Rebound of
Design Something Spooky!
By Dribbble
Ilya Boyko
Ilya Boyko
illustrator
Hire Me

More by Ilya Boyko

View profile
    • Like