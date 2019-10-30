Time to pick 🌺, Wilson!

I will not say that I am a fan of computer games. But there was a game that did not leave me indifferent.

This game made me run Wilson through the woods for a while. I was saved from hunger, cold, terrible creatures, and of course from the Shadow Hands oh Charlie. I learned how to cook and maintain my mind.

Surely many of you know this wonderful game. Great game "Don't Starve" from the developers of Klei Entertainment.

Time to pick flowers, Wilson!

🌲🔥💀

#dribbbleweeklywarmup