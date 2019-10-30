Wisecraft

Chef's Choice - Brand Identity

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Chef's Choice - Brand Identity illustration logo design design brand identity negative space lettermark smart mark identity designer chef typography style guide mark logotype designer logomark logo identity cleaver suits branding brand
Download color palette

Here's part of the brand identity i created for Chef's Choice, a podcast that interviews Chefs that are also successful business owners 🤵

To represent that, i went for 2 butcher knives and a bow tie forming a suit shape 🔪

Press like if you can see the double meaning on the logo!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Cc dribbble 01
Rebound of
Chef's Choice - Logo Design
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like