Jumpers - Character Lola - Digital Illustration

Hey Guys! Introducing Lola: I’ve named this particular style of illustration. Do check its rebound shot below to check out its previous shot based on the similar style. I will share more concepts based on Lola styles tomorrow and onwards. Stay tuned, keep learning keep striving, and keep sharing your best creations.
Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻
Love to have your comments below as what you think about this illustration.
Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖