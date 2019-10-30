Abinash Mohanty

Jumpers - Character Lola - Digital Illustration

Jumpers - Character Lola - Digital Illustration design graphic design style purple green sketch web print editorial clean concept texture vector affinity artist art colurs color girl illustration
Hey Guys! Introducing Lola: I’ve named this particular style of illustration. Do check its rebound shot below to check out its previous shot based on the similar style. I will share more concepts based on Lola styles tomorrow and onwards. Stay tuned, keep learning keep striving, and keep sharing your best creations.

Rebound of
Eagerness to Walk Again - Digital Illustration
By Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

