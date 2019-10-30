Jobbyen: Onboarding

ℹ️ Details

I've been working on a new mobile app with one of my clients for the past weeks and recently designed the whole Onboarding user flows. 👌🏻

This is onboarding screens for Jobbyen called project which helps us to find jobs in Denmark. When designing these screens I tried to show the user the main features of the app, educating our users and carrying them through their first steps within the app. 💡



📪 Do you have an idea? Let's work together! 😉

Email • Twitter • Behance