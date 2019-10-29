Desktop Navigation Overhaul for nols.edu

Unlike the previous product-centric navigation on nols.edu, this navigation overhaul aims to create a customer-centric experience.

After usability testing several prototypes of the navigation, our team decided on a simple approach that would lead the user through a journey, rather than a mega menu exposing many options upfront.

The simplicity lends itself to a mobile-first approach, improving usability for our growing audience across mobile devices. The new navigation is live and the team is beginning another round of usability testing with key target audiences.

👩My Role: Project Manager & User Experience Lead

🙌Shout-out to team members: Kristen Lovelace, Laura Griffee

