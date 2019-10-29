Desktop Navigation Overhaul for nols.edu

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Unlike the previous product-centric navigation on nols.edu, this navigation overhaul aims to create a customer-centric experience.
After usability testing several prototypes of the navigation, our team decided on a simple approach that would lead the user through a journey, rather than a mega menu exposing many options upfront.
The simplicity lends itself to a mobile-first approach, improving usability for our growing audience across mobile devices. The new navigation is live and the team is beginning another round of usability testing with key target audiences.
👩My Role: Project Manager & User Experience Lead
🙌Shout-out to team members: Kristen Lovelace, Laura Griffee
💖 Press L to show some love