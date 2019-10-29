Trending designs to inspire you
Samona is a simple handwritten script font that shows happiness, love, and hope in our life. Samona is easy to apply to any of your design or artwork.
Download here: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/samona/ref/235567/
What you get:
Samona font in TTF & OTF.
Unicode Basic Latin (Standard English character, number, punctuation)
PUA: Titling, swashes, alternates, stylistic alternate 01 (extra swashes) & 02 (underline)
Hopefully, you like it :)