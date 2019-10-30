Siggi Baldursson

App Icon | Book 2 Wheel

App Icon | Book 2 Wheel icon design app icon mobile app mobile booking outdoor sharing economy bicycle visual identity branding brand icon app
App Icon for a company called Book 2 Wheel, which has a platform which allows people to share bicycles, motorbikes and more with each other.

Rebound of
Logo Design | Book 2 Wheel
