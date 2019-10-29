Wisecraft

Avanti - Logo Grid 🐐

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Avanti - Logo Grid 🐐 design negative space typography brand lettermark smart mark identity designer logotype designer designer portfolio logomark logolearn ram ibex buck mascot goat logo antler brand identity branding grid design
  1. Avanti1-01.jpg
  2. Avanti-01 copy.jpg

After having this beauty approved by the client, it was time to move into illustrator again and apply circles and lines over it in order to make some tweaks and make sure it is perfectly balanced - if you check out the second image you can see the final result 🐐

Press Like if you are looking forward to see the full brand identity for this one!

Rebound of
Avanti - Logomark Design 🐐
By Wisecraft
