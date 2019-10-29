Rajesh Sahu

Dashboard2

Rajesh Sahu
Rajesh Sahu
  • Save
Dashboard2 type web ux design ux ui typography minimal design app
Download color palette

This is a platform for insurance agent and brokers who can monitor their activities, create tasks and get the agency bulletin.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 29, 2019
Rajesh Sahu
Rajesh Sahu

More by Rajesh Sahu

View profile
    • Like