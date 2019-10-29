Mekong L

shemomechama georgian typography illustration
Inspired by my vacation in Georgia, I tried to play with the Georgian type and illustrated one of my favorite words. It's pronounced "Shemomechama" describes a dish being so delicious that one ate the whole thing accidentally.

Posted on Oct 29, 2019
