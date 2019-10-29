🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Another design concept for a smart home app is already here! With such an app, the user can control all smart home devices and room temperature in a very convenient way.
Main ideas:
💬 For managing the light brightness, we’ve decided to add a picker to UI. iOS users already got used to swiping up and down on the pickers, so this pattern seemed to be very habitual (and therefore suitable).
🔵 Color wheel helps to easily change the color of lights. Depending on the mood, the user can play with lights and create the perfect atmosphere in any room.
🌚 We’ve strived to maximize comfort in the late hours of the day as well. The dark background feels easier on the eyes and focuses the user primarily on the basic data i.e lights and temperature.
Created by Ilya Utkin
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp
