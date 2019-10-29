🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, dribbblers :)
Look at these dope colors 🤩I've made this car dashboard according to dailyui challenge.
Tell me what you think 🤔
Check out what I'm posting on my other socials:
behance: https://www.behance.net/dariaspesivceva
instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spesivceva.design/