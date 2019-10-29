Reza Bakhtiarifard

Iranshahr Art Gallery

Iranshahr Art Gallery matchmaking bilingual arabic persian typography logotype type logo
Iranshahr Art Gallery Persian Logotype
گالری ایرانشهر
2019
طراحی لوگوتایپ فارسی برای تایپ لاتین
به سفارش استودیو دیزاین عباسی

