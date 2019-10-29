Logo Design | Book 2 Wheel

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo design for Book 2 Wheel, a company that created a platform for users to share their 2 wheelers, bicycles, motorbikes and more.
The logo was created to be dynamic, meaning that the icon can be used on its own as well as the logo being used in different formats, depending on its placement.
The logo had been used heavily through different mediums, including online marketing.