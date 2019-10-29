Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Siggi Baldursson

Logo Design | Book 2 Wheel

Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Design | Book 2 Wheel business card icon design p2p bicycle sharing economy brand identity logos logodesign logotype logo design branding brand icon logo
Logo Design | Book 2 Wheel business card icon design p2p bicycle sharing economy brand identity logos logodesign logotype logo design branding brand icon logo
Logo Design | Book 2 Wheel business card icon design p2p bicycle sharing economy brand identity logos logodesign logotype logo design branding brand icon logo
Download color palette
  1. Book2Wheel-Logo.jpg
  2. Book2Wheel-Icon.jpg
  3. Book2Wheel-Hashtag.jpg

Logo design for Book 2 Wheel, a company that created a platform for users to share their 2 wheelers, bicycles, motorbikes and more.

The logo was created to be dynamic, meaning that the icon can be used on its own as well as the logo being used in different formats, depending on its placement.

The logo had been used heavily through different mediums, including online marketing.

Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
— Product Designer keen on Usability ⤵
Hire Me

More by Siggi Baldursson

View profile
    • Like