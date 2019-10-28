Daminda Design

Halloween 2019 Flyer Template

Daminda Design
Daminda Design
  • Save
Halloween 2019 Flyer Template graphicriver flyer design red pumpkin halloween skull halloween poster halloween party halloween flyer halloween bush halloween gold fear night fear daminda design daminda blood
Download color palette

Halloween 2019 Flyer Template

-1 File PSD
-Easy to Customize
-CMYK 300dpi
-4×6 inch with bleed
-Easy to edit text and Elements
-Photo not included

FONTS:
Bebas-neue https://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font
Midnight-moon https://www.dafont.com/midnight-moon.font

Download: https://graphicriver.net/item/halloween-2019-3-flyer-template/24789824

Daminda Design
Daminda Design

More by Daminda Design

View profile
    • Like