Amir Parva
Kaoru - VR VX

Amir Parva for Parva Studio
Kaoru - VR VX under water under the sea marine life virtual world virtual reality abstract loop animation motion motion graphic motiongraphics motion designer motion design motion graphics illustration after affects after effects after effect aftereffects
She is in a virtual world.
A part of a video about VR and VX for Kaoru from Japan.
2019
