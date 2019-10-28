Denis Ulianov

Web Innovations

Web Innovations brand identity brand design branding brand logo design logos logodesign identity symbol logoped mark logotype russia logo design scroll animation scrollbar scrolling scroller scroll
Download color palette
  1. 20.jpg
  2. 18.jpg
  3. 16.gif
  4. 14.gif

Innovations is an expert in the web and mobile development. Its resources allow you to create complex online accounts, services and integration with various platforms according to individual parameters.

Full Project https://www.behance.net/gallery/70590341/Innovations

2017 Moscow

