Avanti - Logomark Design 🐐

Here's the logo i've been developing for a women's shoe brand named Avanti, which means "move forward" in italian.
The client suggested using a goat as a mascot because on their city, Chicamocha, the goats are known for hiking on hard mountains but enjoying an awesome view at the same time - Avanti shoes will also be able to endure hard terrain but they will be enjoyable to wear at the same time 🐐
After reading your feedback on the previous post, we decided to choose the grown up goat to move forward with. Now the question that remains is should we go with A or B?
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com