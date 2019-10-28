Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wisecraft

Avanti - Logomark Design 🐐

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
illustration design brand identity negative space typography lettermark smart mark logotype designer logomark animals illustrated rams identity designer ibex goats goat logo bucks antlers branding brand animal mascot
Here's the logo i've been developing for a women's shoe brand named Avanti, which means "move forward" in italian.

The client suggested using a goat as a mascot because on their city, Chicamocha, the goats are known for hiking on hard mountains but enjoying an awesome view at the same time - Avanti shoes will also be able to endure hard terrain but they will be enjoyable to wear at the same time 🐐

After reading your feedback on the previous post, we decided to choose the grown up goat to move forward with. Now the question that remains is should we go with A or B?

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
