Akdesain

Flower and paper

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Flower and paper minimal akdesain illustration branding logo logo design negative space bouquet simple paper logo news women beauty lineart boutique flower logo flower
Download color palette

Good for any related business. what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like