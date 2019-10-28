🎒Nomad iOS UI Kit with Design System I

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download on UI8.net
🎒Nomad iOS UI Kit with Design System
Customizable and Easy to use Travel UI Kit for iOS 13 with modern and trendy design. With our Design System included in this UI Kit, you will be able to speed-up your workflow and save hundreds of hours.
Full Presentation on Behance
What's inside
• 40+ Premium Quality iOS Screens
• 300+ Amazing UI Elements
• 520+ Icons
• 100% Vector
• Free Google Font
Design System
• Fully Editable
• Fully Customizable
• Style Guide, Typography and Colors
• Light & Dark Mode
• Adjusted to iOS 13 System
Compatibility
• Sketch
• Figma
For iPhones
• 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11, XR, XS Max, X, XS
- - -
Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW