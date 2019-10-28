🎒Nomad iOS UI Kit with Design System I

Download on UI8.net

🎒Nomad iOS UI Kit with Design System

Customizable and Easy to use Travel UI Kit for iOS 13 with modern and trendy design. With our Design System included in this UI Kit, you will be able to speed-up your workflow and save hundreds of hours.

Full Presentation on Behance

What's inside

• 40+ Premium Quality iOS Screens

• 300+ Amazing UI Elements

• 520+ Icons

• 100% Vector

• Free Google Font

Design System

• Fully Editable

• Fully Customizable

• Style Guide, Typography and Colors

• Light & Dark Mode

• Adjusted to iOS 13 System

Compatibility

• Sketch

• Figma

For iPhones

• 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11, XR, XS Max, X, XS

- - -

Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW