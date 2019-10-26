Amir Parva
Parva Studio

Kaoru - VR VX

Kaoru - VR VX extendedreality extended reality virtualreality virtual reality vx vr vector after effects animation motion motion designer motion design motion graphics illustration
She is playing VR game, A part of a video about VR and VX for Kaoru from Japan.
2019
