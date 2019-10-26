Abinash Mohanty

Eagerness to Walk Again - Digital Illustration

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
Eagerness to Walk Again - Digital Illustration sketch web purple red green graphic design lady clean minimal concept landing page texture color girl creative art design affinity vector illustration
Eagerness to Walk Again - Digital Illustration sketch web purple red green graphic design lady clean minimal concept landing page texture color girl creative art design affinity vector illustration
Download color palette
  1. walk again illustration.png
  2. sketch walk again illustration.png

Hello Dribbblers! This is another illustration attempt along with my past explorations. I hope you like it. Have a great weekend.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

Love to have your comments below as what you think about this illustration.

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

walk again illustration.png
2 MB
Download
Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like