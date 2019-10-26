Akdesain

Dragon music logo

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Dragon music logo logo logo design minimal creative negative space recording record studio cymbal label production music dragon
Download color palette

Good for any related business. what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like