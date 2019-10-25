Design Packaging for a Fictional Brand of Coffee

Nothing like a coffee to warm your heart and spark creativity!

Another warm up successfully completed!

Hope you enjoy it: D

Nada como um café para aquecer o coração e dar um gás na criatividade!

Mais um aquecimento cumprido com sucesso! Espero que gostem :D

Veja projeto gráfico completo em https://www.behance.net/gallery/116831633/Coffee-and-Nature