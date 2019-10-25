Daria Lisovenko

Brutalist Architecture Site Concept

Brutalist Architecture Site Concept modern mainpage brutalism architecture design art ui design
Hello there!
Today I am sharing the Brutalist Architecture site concept.
Soulless, gray, crumbling concrete structures of Brutalism were a symbol of the underclass for decades. But I am sure it's heritage is needed to be rethinking and revaluing today.
What do you think?

Posted on Oct 25, 2019
