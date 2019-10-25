Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Montessori

Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Montessori river star learning youth colorful education school high montessori emblem shield logo
Final and approved logo for SBMHS. Decided to use South Bend symbols and form them into an opened shield shape. Attached are some shots from the project process and presentations.

Project done in collaboration with Ashley Paul Swanson.
https://ashleypaulswanson.com/

Posted on Oct 25, 2019
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!
