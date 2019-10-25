Templates - Workflow Automation for Amazon Sellers

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Happy Friday Guys! Here is another illustration comp for email templates, would be part of workflow automation. This is part of our upcoming product called Salesla for Amazon sellers. Stay tuned, and have a great weekend.
Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻
However, you can still view my product design work over here.
Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖