Templates - Workflow Automation for Amazon Sellers

Happy Friday Guys! Here is another illustration comp for email templates, would be part of workflow automation. This is part of our upcoming product called Salesla for Amazon sellers. Stay tuned, and have a great weekend.

By Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

