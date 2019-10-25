Dharmas Studio

Average - Modern Serif Typeface

The Average now available at @dharmasstudio.com

Average is a unique serif typeface, this font consists of 3 styles, Regular, Normal and Italic. This font can also be combined with other fonts like sans serif, script and handwritten. This font is suitable for graphic design needs such as: logo design, branding, UI / UX, posters, etc.

Average has full set of uppercase and lowercase letters, numerals, punctuation, also multilingual symbols. It included opentype features like ligature, alternate and many others.

