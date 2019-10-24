Decor: Summer Camp Branding Project

Welcome to the magical world of Decor!

Here I present branding project, which was crafted during an intensive series of design summer camp workshops held by Mediapark team.

Our mission was to create a logo, brand guidelines and communication strategy for a retail platform, where people can sell and buy handcrafted decor items.

Reflecting upon core values of the company I created a hero archetype which is a fox living in a magical forest. It represents everything the company stands for: strong community and it’s sincere relationship, firm and smart leadership, uniqueness and it’s charm.

By creating this alternative reality I wanted not only to represent the company but also reach the audience on an emotional level, so it could enable them to feel special as this magical world is!

