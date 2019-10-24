Decor: Summer Camp Branding Project

Trending designs to inspire you
Welcome to the magical world of Decor!
Here I present branding project, which was crafted during an intensive series of design summer camp workshops held by Mediapark team.
Our mission was to create a logo, brand guidelines and communication strategy for a retail platform, where people can sell and buy handcrafted decor items.
Reflecting upon core values of the company I created a hero archetype which is a fox living in a magical forest. It represents everything the company stands for: strong community and it’s sincere relationship, firm and smart leadership, uniqueness and it’s charm.
By creating this alternative reality I wanted not only to represent the company but also reach the audience on an emotional level, so it could enable them to feel special as this magical world is!
Be sure to visit @Mediapark to checkout more of our work. Also, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube or drop us a line at hello@mediapark.com.