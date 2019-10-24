Resumedia - Logotype Design

Earlier this year i worked with Resumedia in order to create four logo concepts for them to choose from.

Resumedia is an online publisher of multiple websites that support jobseekers with useful career tools, particularly focused on creating a CV, so i created an R that resembles a CV paper - this concept went unused, but i thought it deserved some spotlight, so here it is 📄

Press Like if you like me to share more unused logos from my archives.

