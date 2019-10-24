Resumedia - Logotype Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Earlier this year i worked with Resumedia in order to create four logo concepts for them to choose from.
Resumedia is an online publisher of multiple websites that support jobseekers with useful career tools, particularly focused on creating a CV, so i created an R that resembles a CV paper - this concept went unused, but i thought it deserved some spotlight, so here it is 📄
Press Like if you like me to share more unused logos from my archives.
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com