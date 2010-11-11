Thereza Rowe

Michel Gondry ::: The Thorn In The Heart movie poster

Thereza Rowe
Thereza Rowe
  • Save
Michel Gondry ::: The Thorn In The Heart movie poster illustration poster
Download color palette

part 1 of the job is finally finished and has now gone to print!
read on http://www.tinyreddesign.com/2010/11/michel-gondry-thorn-in-heart.html

View all tags
Posted on Nov 11, 2010
Thereza Rowe
Thereza Rowe

More by Thereza Rowe

View profile
    • Like