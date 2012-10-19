Letter My Name

So I'm beginning a personal project - http://lettermyname.tumblr.com/ - in which I will letter people's names, alphabetically, trying to do one every weekday (subject to schedule of course!), as an exercise. However, it is submission driven, so I need someone to sacrifice their name, beginning with A, as the inaugural lettering exercise! Help me find one! You can submit your names if they begin with other letters as well, but they'll have to wait their turn. Bring 'em in!

UPDATE: Looks like I already have a submission for 'A' - if you want your name as part of the project, better submit it now as they will build up quickly! Now I'm looking for 'B'!