Sarnath Lion - Logo Concept Sketch

Working on a Sarnath lion head for an Asian progressive Fashion Forward Apparel brand.

This is an initial concept sketch. Details obviously need to be trimmed down in order to 'work' as an iconic 'mark'.

Usually my process starts with basic shapes when aiming at more abstract logos, symbols, icons or brand marks, in order to function as their simplest and most essential forms. I'd say that's basically the process of any of my geometric designs as well.

However, in the case of more figurative (often organic) designs such as the Sarnath lion shown here, my approach tends to be the other way around: ie, starting with a detailed sketch to be simplified along the process.

Anyway, I've always loved both methods nonetheless and I've always felt comfortable to experiment and customize certain techniques and routines within my process based on a particular output.

Edit: using my favorite mechanical pen:

Uni Kuru Toga Auto Lead Rotation Mechanical Pencil 0.3 mm

