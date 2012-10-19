PM Collective

IC Office Sign

IC Office Sign router cut plexiglass sign office art lobby logo
Router cut plexiglass logo hanging in the lobby. Logo has a depth of .25 inches. Odd to see my logo so big, over 4 feet wide.

Posted on Oct 19, 2012
