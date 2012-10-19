Brian Reavis

A few years ago I made a basic set of social media icons... now whenever I see them somewhere on the web I feel guilty, knowing they're super terrible by my standards today, hah. So I redid them! All of them. And added some new ones.

Available for $5 on Creative Market:
https://creativemarket.com/Brian/517-Dead-Simple-Social-Media-Icons

Posted on Oct 19, 2012
