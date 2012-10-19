Linevoy

Page on my Sketchbook
A page from my sketchbook. One of my favorite processes is getting people to see 'dimension' very early in the start-up phase of any project. This is a good example that actually visually demonstrates dimension in the beginning and is part of my pitch, if I have the luxury.

Posted on Oct 19, 2012
