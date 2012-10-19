Space Box: Launched!

Last night I launched the app I referenced in my previous dribbble shot: http://drbl.in/fANy

It's called: Space Box

My 2-year old son named it all by himself!! :D (he loves outer space)

Stripe is the best payment platform ever, but it is missing a good payment form system. So I built one. You can use it for free.

The goal: GET PEOPLE OFF PAYPAL!!!

Check it out: https://spacebox.io