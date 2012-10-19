Tom Lewek

tomlewek.com v4

Launched my newly redesigned site a couple days ago, check it out:
http://www.tomlewek.com

Still a WIP, as I feel these things always are.

(Also have some IE issues to take care of, but it feels good to replace the old design)

Posted on Oct 19, 2012
