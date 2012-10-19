Luboš Volkov

Main page (final)

Luboš Volkov
Luboš Volkov
Hire Me
  • Save
Main page (final) ui ux buttons glow zoom header ipad app apple horizontal
Download color palette

Hi guys how are you doing?! :) Sorry for my last posts..But this one is the final version of the app - i`m currently working on the export for the other platforms like a android and its little bit long distance run http://media.tumblr.com/tumblr_mbbsvej7Dc1rqfksw.gif :D

here you can see real pixels: http://cl.ly/image/1i221U3Q2P08

have a great weekend nd do some kickass designs :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2012
Luboš Volkov
Luboš Volkov
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Luboš Volkov

View profile
    • Like