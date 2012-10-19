Javier Esteban

FUTURE

Javier Esteban
Javier Esteban
  • Save
FUTURE lettering series vector typography poster
Download color palette

A series consisting of three impressions.
Working on the third one, the syllable RO.
Future in spanish is FUTURO.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2012
Javier Esteban
Javier Esteban

More by Javier Esteban

View profile
    • Like