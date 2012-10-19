Juna Duncan

Sundae Sundae Sundae

Sundae Sundae Sundae sundae ice cream art illustration food
It's sundae, sundae, sundae. The ice cream kind not the monster truck kind.

Posted on Oct 19, 2012
