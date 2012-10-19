Mike Friedrich

WIP: apparel design

apparel design illustration digital illustrator
working on a digital illustration for a client apparel design. some month i don't worked with the mac, just painting. now the winter starts so its time to come back to the digital stuff ^^

Posted on Oct 19, 2012
