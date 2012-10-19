Florian Casanova

We are looking for an invitation Dribbbble

Florian Casanova
Florian Casanova
Hire Me
  • Save
We are looking for an invitation Dribbbble invitation help
Download color palette

Hi Dribbble community !

I need your help to invite a new member and also a friend - Ilk - I have unfortunately Dribbble invitation yet and I'd really like to share with you that his work - this is a graphic design and handwritter one typo - You can see his work on his website: www.ilkilkilk.com/ and blogging http://www.ilkflottante.com/

Thank you very much for anyone who is willing to enter a new Dribbblers

http://dribbble.com/iLK

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2012
Florian Casanova
Florian Casanova
In-House Art Director & Digital Designer
Hire Me

More by Florian Casanova

View profile
    • Like