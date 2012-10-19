Drew Binkley

visualheap logo

Drew Binkley
Drew Binkley
Hire Me
  • Save
visualheap logo logo type
Download color palette

logo for visualheap, an aggregator for designers.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2012
Drew Binkley
Drew Binkley
UI/UX & Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Drew Binkley

View profile
    • Like