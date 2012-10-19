Blair Culbreth

Hover State FTW

Blair Culbreth
Blair Culbreth
  • Save
Hover State FTW
Download color palette

If this is half as cool in buildout as it is in my hastily put together .gif, I will be delighted.

Posted on Oct 19, 2012
Blair Culbreth
Blair Culbreth

More by Blair Culbreth

View profile
    • Like