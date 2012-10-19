Robin Sandborg

Magazine Cover

Robin Sandborg
Robin Sandborg
  • Save
Magazine Cover typography magazine cover magazine cover pantone
Download color palette

From a jubilee magazine we're currently working on. The red colour is a Pantone Neon (805 U) – perhaps shown a little too red here.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2012
Robin Sandborg
Robin Sandborg

More by Robin Sandborg

View profile
    • Like