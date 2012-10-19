Good for Sale
Drew Binkley

Typography Deconstructed - Closeup

Drew Binkley
Drew Binkley
Hire Me
  • Save
Typography Deconstructed - Closeup typography type poster letterpress

Typography Deconstructed Letterpress Poster

Price
$100
Buy now
Available on typedecon.com
Good for sale
Typography Deconstructed Letterpress Poster
Download color palette

Typography Deconstructed Letterpress Poster

Price
$100
Buy now
Available on typedecon.com
Good for sale
Typography Deconstructed Letterpress Poster

Again, loved doing this project and working with type.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2012
Drew Binkley
Drew Binkley
UI/UX & Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Drew Binkley

View profile
    • Like