Ryan Coughlin

Minimal Devices

Ryan Coughlin
Ryan Coughlin
Hire Me
  • Save
Minimal Devices interface devices iphone ipad imac apple
Download color palette

These are my starting point devices I use for projects and tweak from there to fit/match. Thought I would rebound with the PSD.

The base on the iMac is a little wonky still!

Thoughts?

Device icons
Rebound of
Device Icons
By Chris Wallace
View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2012
Ryan Coughlin
Ryan Coughlin
Design @ Robin
Hire Me

More by Ryan Coughlin

View profile
    • Like