Joining the rejected work club…

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Happy Wednesday dear Dribbblers!
Here’s a quick shot of a rejected design concept. Although it didn’t make the cut, I’ve grown to like it because of its artistic undertones (read: the paintbrush effect used as a clipping mask).
Do you often find yourself having a hard time letting go of rejected work? Share your thoughts bellow and don’t forget to hit that L if you think this should’ve been used :wink:
—
Be sure to visit @Mediapark to check out more of our work. Also, you can follow our shenanigans and day to day activities via Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.