Joining the rejected work club…

Joining the rejected work club… water color watercolor watercolour pastel paintbrush paint orange website design website web client work sketchapp sketch apartments apartment real estate ux ui ui concept rejected
Happy Wednesday dear Dribbblers!

Here’s a quick shot of a rejected design concept. Although it didn’t make the cut, I’ve grown to like it because of its artistic undertones (read: the paintbrush effect used as a clipping mask).

Do you often find yourself having a hard time letting go of rejected work? Share your thoughts bellow and don’t forget to hit that L if you think this should’ve been used :wink:

Be sure to visit @Mediapark to check out more of our work. Also, you can follow our shenanigans and day to day activities via Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.

