Boylston Trading Co x Mitchell & Ness

Boylston Trading Co x Mitchell & Ness logo patch apparel type boylston trading co
Pretty damn excited to see my patch designs on the new throwback Boylston Trading Co X Mitchell & Ness Jersey. See all the patches and buy this thing here:
http://www.boylstontradingco.com/the-trade/2012/10/mitchell-and-ness-for-btc-vintage-jersey

Posted on Oct 19, 2012
